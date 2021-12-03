Tulia man on Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

A Tulia man to has been added to the list of Texas' most-wanted criminals.

James Mark Bishop is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to Bishop’s arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Bishop

Bishop, 49, has been wanted since July 2021, when the Tulia Police Department issued two warrants for continuous sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma also issued a warrant to revoke his probation for five counts of knowingly downloading child pornography, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Bishop was a deputy with the Texas County Sheriff’s Office in 2005 when he was arrested on allegations of sexual exploitations of a child. He was subsequently convicted in 2007 of five counts of knowingly downloading child pornography, the release states.

Bishop was released from prison in 2011. He was placed on probation and moved to Tulia. In 2020, he was arrested in Tulia for continuous sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact for incidents involving a 12-year-old girl, according to his DPS Most Wanted bulletin.

Bishop is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 245 pounds. He is trained in martial arts and may be using false identifications.

For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin at www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/MostWanted/fugitiveDetails?id=494

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

• Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

• Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

• Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend this fugitive. He is considered armed and dangerous.

