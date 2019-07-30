Tulikivi (HEL:TULAV) Debt But No Earnings

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Tulikivi Corporation (HEL:TULAV) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Tulikivi's Debt?

As you can see below, Tulikivi had €15.4m of debt, at March 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of €600.0k, its net debt is less, at about €14.8m.

A Look At Tulikivi's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Tulikivi had liabilities of €25.7m due within a year, and liabilities of €1.60m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had €600.0k in cash and €4.20m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €22.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the €8.90m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Tulikivi would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Tulikivi will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Tulikivi saw its revenue drop to €29m, which is a fall of 4.4%. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Tulikivi had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. Indeed, it lost €676k at the EBIT level. Combining this information with the significant liabilities we already touched on makes us very hesitant about this stock, to say the least. Of course, it may be able to improve its situation with a bit of luck and good execution. But we think that is unlikely since it is low on liquid assets, and made a loss of-€1.9m in the last year. So while it will probably survive, we think it's risky; we'd treat it like chicken pox and try to avoid it.