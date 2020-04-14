Tulip Launches Web Chat and Remote Pay to Help Retailers During Store Closures

New features enable retailers to increase their omnichannel and online capabilities

TORONTO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Tulip, the leader in store associate cloud-based mobile solutions, today announced the launch of two new features, Web Chat and Remote Pay, to help retailers expand their current clienteling capabilities and capture incremental sales as retailers navigate through this period of disruption.

Tulip (CNW Group/Tulip) More

Earlier this year, Tulip launched LiveConnect, a mobile app enabling customers and associates to connect over social messaging platforms. LiveConnect allows retailers to further enhance their customer experience and capture incremental sales. With the newly added feature, Web Chat, customers can now communicate with a store associate through the brand's ecommerce site. Web Chat provides a digital alternative to an in-store experience as customers can connect on an individual basis with store associates and have their answers within seconds.

Tulip's Remote Pay offers store associates the flexibility to continue clienteling outside of the store. It helps their loyal customers purchase products remotely with payment processing functionality. Store associates can easily contact existing customers, build a cart on the customer's behalf, organize delivery, and process payment securely. Remote Pay lets store associates complete the customer shopping journey with quick and convenient transactions from their mobile devices.

"You have customers who want to shop, and associates who have time. But people can't go into stores." said Ali Asaria, Founder and CEO of Tulip. "We are working with some of our trusted customers to help them expand functionality of their existing products and find new innovative solutions of driving sales and staying connected with their shoppers. At Tulip, we're also doubling down on our roadmap around features we can deliver to our partners that can help them in this new world."

Tulip's new features help retailers stay connected with their customers and drive sales during unprecedented times. They're also designed to help brands become more agile and resilient in the future and address changing consumer behaviour beyond the pandemic.

About Tulip



Tulip is a mobile application provider focused on empowering associates in retail stores. Partnered with Apple, Tulip's mission is to harness the power of the world's most advanced mobile technology to deliver simple-to-use apps for store associates to look up products, manage customer information, check out shoppers, and communicate with clients. Leading retailers like Ferragamo, Mulberry, David Yurman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors and Bonobos use Tulip in their stores to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales and improve customer service.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tulip-launches-web-chat-and-remote-pay-to-help-retailers-during-store-closures-301039416.html

SOURCE Tulip