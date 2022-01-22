Tulip's Gift Shop In Enfield To Close In Mid-February

ENFIELD, CT — Opening a store, particularly a retail outlet, is always a difficult feat during this time of predominantly online shopping. Opening one just weeks prior to the onset of a global pandemic which is approaching the 2-year mark proved to be too much for a pair of lifelong friends who made a go of it with a charming gift shop.

Tulip's Gift Shop, which officially opened Oct. 1, 2019 in the Raffia Plaza, will be closing around mid-February. Discounts of up to 60 percent on many items are currently available as owners Michele Latulippe and Lori Davis liquidate their inventory.

The delightful store features a wide variety of unique gift items, including candles, scarves, signs, soaps, wooden decor and more. Nearly every item in the store is handcrafted, with more than 40 area artisans contributing a variety of goods.



"Although we have many loyal customers, we opened at a very trying time for a small business," Latulippe said. "We have enjoyed working with all of our wonderful vendors and have made many new friends along the way. I remember Saint Patrick's Day was our last day [before the coronavirus pandemic began] and we didn't reopen until July. In the first year, business was excellent, especially on Small Business Saturday. It was amazing seeing the people that go store to store on just that day."

Latulippe estimated the store will officially close Feb. 13.

"It was fun looking for all the different vendors and seeing what they brought in every weekend," she said. "I loved it; it was such a social job and we made so many friends and I met so many new people. It compared to when I was hairdressing, which is very social. We had customers that would come in just to chat and tell us stories."

While the storefront will be no longer, the ladies will still be active on the local artisan scene. Latulippe said the duo plans to continue showcasing their wares at farmer's markets, craft festivals and community events.



Store hours for now are Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This article originally appeared on the Enfield Patch