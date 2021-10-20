Tulla Resources Plc (ASX:TUL) insider upped their holding by 60% earlier this year

Looking at Tulla Resources Plc's (ASX:TUL ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tulla Resources

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Tulla Resources

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own AU$3.8m worth of Tulla Resources stock, about 2.7% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Tulla Resources Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Tulla Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Tulla Resources stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Tulla Resources. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Tulla Resources.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

