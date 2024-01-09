Tullabee at West Town Mall extends Mission Mondays benefitting our Empty Stocking Fund

Tullabee at West Town Mall is extending its partnership with our News Sentinel Charities Empty Stocking Fund by continuing to donate 10% of its Monday sales through Jan. 29.

All you have to do is make a purchase in the store each Monday and you're automatically helping out!

Tullabee's donation program benefitting the Empty Stocking Fund ran during the months leading up to the holidays. The gift helps our nonprofit supply nutritious holiday meal boxes to East Tennessee families in need. The extension will help the charity in our 2024 distribution week.

The Tullabee program called Mission Mondays is coordinated through brands affiliated with Altar'd State, the Knoxville-based retailer.

"Through this special day, our guests and Altar’d State family take an active role in uplifting the children of their communities and give back in meaningful ways," the program's website explains.

Can't make it to the store? Our Empty Stocking Fund is grateful to accept donations throughout the year at esfknox.org. All donations go toward the effort since we are volunteer-run.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tullabee at West Town Mall extends program for Empty Stocking Fund