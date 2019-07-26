Is Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Tullow Oil

How Much Debt Does Tullow Oil Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Tullow Oil had US$3.29b of debt in June 2019, down from US$4.94b, one year before. On the flip side, it has US$362.3m in cash leading to net debt of about US$2.92b.

LSE:TLW Historical Debt, July 26th 2019 More

How Strong Is Tullow Oil's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Tullow Oil had liabilities of US$1.63b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$6.37b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$362.3m in cash and US$1.02b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$6.62b.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$3.50b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Tullow Oil would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Even though Tullow Oil's debt is only 2.0, its interest cover is really very low at 1.9. The main reason for this is that it has such high depreciation and amortisation. While companies often boast that these charges are non-cash, most such businesses will therefore require ongoing investment (that is not expensed.) In any case, it's safe to say the company has meaningful debt. We saw Tullow Oil grow its EBIT by 8.9% in the last twelve months. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Tullow Oil can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.