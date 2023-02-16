A Tullytown man is accused of causing the drug death of a Montco woman. Here's why

Falls police filed charges Wednesday alleging a Tullytown man provided the drugs that led to the death of a Montgomery County woman in 2021.

Steven Yard Jr., 31, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, which is a felony, in the Nov. 16, 2021 overdose death of Mary Coyle, 39, of Rockledge. Falls police allege Yard purchased fentanyl, which Coyle overdosed on in a home in the township.

What do police allege happened in Falls?

Falls police said Yard drove to Kensington and purchased what he believed was heroin the night before Coyle's death. He took it back to a home in the 100 block of Yardley Avenue, where he and Coyle took some of the drugs, according to his criminal complaint.

When Yard woke up, he found Coyle dead in a bed, police said. Yard tried to perform CPR on her, but it was not successful, court documents state. He then ingested another bag of heroin before hiding the rest of it in a couch, police said.

When police arrived at the home, Yard was also overdosing, court documents state.

Investigators determined Coyle's cause of death was acute fentanyl intoxication. Additionally, police found blue bags in the room, which all tested positive for fentanyl, according to charging documents.

What's next?

Yard is tentatively scheduled for a preliminary hearing at District Judge Jan Vislosky's office in Falls on Feb. 28. His attorney did not return a message seeking comment Thursday.

Yard remains free on $100,000 unsecured bail, meaning he did not have to post any money, but could forfeit up to that amount should he miss court proceedings. He was arraigned on his charges Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to felony drug delivery resulting in death, Yard is also charged with drug possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanors of involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person and related drug offenses.

Coyle, a mother of two, enjoyed reading and spending time with her family, according to her obituary.

What is drug delivery resulting in death in PA?

Someone may be charged with drug delivery resulting in death if investigators believe someone provided drugs that led to another person's death. It carries a maximum sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison.

Between 2017 and 2021, Bucks County accounted for 5% of the total drug delivery resulting in death cases statewide, according to a state courts report. There were a total of 64 people charged with the offense during that time period.

Bucks County ranked fifth behind Westmoreland, Monroe, York and Lancaster counties during that time.

Lancaster County had the most drug delivery resulting in death charges filed at 132, roughly 10% statewide, during that time.

Opioid usage has been an issue in Bucks County and nationwide. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is cheaper and more potent than heroin, remains the main drug problem in Bucks County.

Law enforcement and other county entities have been implementing different different programs or initiatives to help those suffering from opioid addiction. Those include hiring recovery specialists or partnering recovery centers with police departments in the county.

In 2017, 237 people in Bucks County died from drugs or alcohol, according to the Bucks County Coroner's report. In 2021, there were 178 deaths.

For the first three quarters of 2022, there were 110 drug and alcohol deaths.

