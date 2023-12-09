Tulsa asks for Hooper case to not be dismissed

Dec. 9—The City of Tulsa is asking a federal judge to not dismiss a case involving the ticketing of Native Americans for municipal offenses after a federal circuit court ruled in June the city did not have the authority.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit in June said the city of Tulsa did not have jurisdiction to ticket Native Americans for municipal violations following the U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma.

The case began after Justin Hooper, a member of the Choctaw Nation, was fined $150 for a traffic violation in 2018 by the Tulsa Police Department.

Hooper filed for post-conviction relief following the decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma recognizing the Muscogee (Creek) Nation was never disestablished and the state of Oklahoma did not have criminal jurisdiction over crimes committed by Native Americans.

The city argued it had the authority to prosecute municipal violations committed by Native Americans through Section 14 of the Curtis Act, a law from 1898 that predates Oklahoma's statehood.

A municipal judge for the city of Tulsa and the Northern District of Oklahoma agreed with the city's argument and denied Hooper's motion before the federal appeals court reversed the decision.

Judges for the Tenth Circuit remanded the case back to the Northern District of Oklahoma "for proceedings consistent with" the court's opinion.

That decision was appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to hear the case.

Tulsa argued in its filing with the U.S. Supreme Court the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Castro-Huerta, that said the state of Oklahoma shared concurrent jurisdiction with the federal government over non-Native Americans who committed crimes against Natives, could extend to Native Americans who commit a crime outside of their enrolled tribal nation's boundaries. That was the case with Hooper, a Choctaw tribal member allegedly caught speeding within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

"On remand in the district court, the city may presumably raise that argument," Supreme Court Brett Kavanaugh wrote in the court's August opinion. "Moreover, as I understand it, nothing in the decision of the Court of Appeals prohibits the city from continuing to enforce its municipal laws against all persons, including Indians, as the litigation progresses."

The city is now asking the Northern District of Oklahoma to not dismiss the case so it can argue Castro-Huerta gives the city concurrent jurisdiction to ticket Native Americans "separate and apart from the Curtis Act."

"Although the Tenth Circuit has weighed in on the jurisdictional arguments under the Curtis Act, what remains for this court to decide is whether the plaintiff is entitled to declaratory relief finding that the city cannot enforce violation of its ordinances against tribal members on a reservation in light of the recent Castro-Huerta decision,"

Tulsa states the case and controversy "remain the same as they did before the Tenth Circuit's decision" and the city should be able to brief the substantial changes that have occurred while the case was being litigated.

No decision on the matter has been made as of Friday, Dec. 8 with no additional hearing dates scheduled.