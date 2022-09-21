Tulsa, Broken Arrow among state law enforcement agencies receiving grant money
$2,000,000 will be distributed to law enforcement agencies across Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor shared the recipients of the 2023 Safe Oklahoma Grant Wednesday morning. O’Connor was joined by Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster, and Pauls Valley Police Chief Mitch McGill.
These four agencies received nearly half of the grant funds, totaling at $876,601.
O’Connor says the funds will help agencies target crime in their communities while also updating equipment and purchasing new resources.
“I am happy to announce that my office received a record number of applications this year and was able to allocate to more agencies than ever before,” said Attorney General O’Connor. “This program has proven to help our law enforcement partners do their job better and reduce crime across the state. My office is honored to play a role in making communities safer by distributing these funds.”
The Safe Oklahoma Grant was founded in 2012 and is funded by an annual appropriation from the state legislature. Every law enforcement agency in the state, including campus police, are eligible for the grant.
Here is a list of the 2023 recipients:
Altus Police Department - $50,000
Anadarko Police Department - $13,279
Bixby Police Department - $15,000
Broken Arrow Police Department - $30,000
Cache Police Department -$15,000
Calera Police Department - $15,000
Canadian County Sheriff’s Office - $62,355
Chickasha Police Department - $42,000
Cleveland Police Department - $10,029.87
Davenport Police Department - $5,000
District 1 DA/ Narcotics TF (Guymon) - $40,000
District 14 DA/ Investigative Division (Tulsa County) - $24,805
District 19 DA/ Investigations (Durant) - $14,735.78
District 22 DA/ Drug & Violent Crime TF (Ada) - $8,904.85
District 6 DA/ Drug & Violent Crimes TF (Duncan) - $25,000
District 8 DA/ Drug TF & Major Crime Unit (Newkirk) - $10,388
Drumright Police Department - $15,000
Durant Police Department - $25,000
Elk City Police Department - $15,200
Fairland Police Department - $10,000
Foyil Police Department - $10,000
Garfield County Sheriff’s Office - $30,000
Garvin County Sheriff’s Office - $33,667.90
Hominy Police Department - $10,000
Idabel Police Department - $22,062.54
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office - $10,000
Lone Grove Police Department - $10,000
Major County Sheriff’s Office - $15,000
Mannford Police Department - $20,000
McClain County Sheriff’s Office - $35,155.88
Midwest City Police Department - $50,000
Minco Police Department - $5,536
Moore Police Department - $50,000
Mounds Police Department - $9,000
Newkirk Police Department - $5,000
Norman Police Department - $59,464
Northeastern OK A&M College - $20,000
Oklahoma City Police Department - $400,000
Okmulgee Police Department - $15,000
Osage County Sheriff’s Office - $15,863
Owasso Police Department - $20,000
Pauls Valley Police Department - $12,137
Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office - $17,000
Pottawatomi County Sheriff’s Office - $10,800
Pryor Police Department - $15,896.18
Rogers County Sheriff’s Office - $25,000
Sallisaw Police Department - $15,000
Sapulpa Police Department - $20,000
Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office - $35,000
Shawnee Police Department - $40,000
Skiatook Police Department - $20,000
Sulphur Police Department - $15,000
Tulsa Police Department - $400,000
Tuttle Police Department - $6,720
Weatherford Police Department - $20,000
Webbers Falls Police Department - $10,000
Woods County Sheriff’s Office - $20,000
Woodward County Sheriff’s Office - $25,000