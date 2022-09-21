Tulsa, Broken Arrow among state law enforcement agencies receiving grant money

Shelby Banks
$2,000,000 will be distributed to law enforcement agencies across Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor shared the recipients of the 2023 Safe Oklahoma Grant Wednesday morning. O’Connor was joined by Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster, and Pauls Valley Police Chief Mitch McGill.

These four agencies received nearly half of the grant funds, totaling at $876,601.

O’Connor says the funds will help agencies target crime in their communities while also updating equipment and purchasing new resources.

“I am happy to announce that my office received a record number of applications this year and was able to allocate to more agencies than ever before,” said Attorney General O’Connor. “This program has proven to help our law enforcement partners do their job better and reduce crime across the state. My office is honored to play a role in making communities safer by distributing these funds.”

The Safe Oklahoma Grant was founded in 2012 and is funded by an annual appropriation from the state legislature. Every law enforcement agency in the state, including campus police, are eligible for the grant.

Here is a list of the 2023 recipients:

  • Altus Police Department - $50,000

  • Anadarko Police Department - $13,279

  • Bixby Police Department - $15,000

  • Broken Arrow Police Department - $30,000

  • Cache Police Department -$15,000

  • Calera Police Department - $15,000

  • Canadian County Sheriff’s Office - $62,355

  • Chickasha Police Department - $42,000

  • Cleveland Police Department - $10,029.87

  • Davenport Police Department - $5,000

  • District 1 DA/ Narcotics TF (Guymon) - $40,000

  • District 14 DA/ Investigative Division (Tulsa County) - $24,805

  • District 19 DA/ Investigations (Durant) - $14,735.78

  • District 22 DA/ Drug & Violent Crime TF (Ada) - $8,904.85

  • District 6 DA/ Drug & Violent Crimes TF (Duncan) - $25,000

  • District 8 DA/ Drug TF & Major Crime Unit (Newkirk) - $10,388

  • Drumright Police Department - $15,000

  • Durant Police Department - $25,000

  • Elk City Police Department - $15,200

  • Fairland Police Department - $10,000

  • Foyil Police Department - $10,000

  • Garfield County Sheriff’s Office - $30,000

  • Garvin County Sheriff’s Office - $33,667.90

  • Hominy Police Department - $10,000

  • Idabel Police Department - $22,062.54

  • Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office - $10,000

  • Lone Grove Police Department - $10,000

  • Major County Sheriff’s Office - $15,000

  • Mannford Police Department - $20,000

  • McClain County Sheriff’s Office - $35,155.88

  • Midwest City Police Department - $50,000

  • Minco Police Department - $5,536

  • Moore Police Department - $50,000

  • Mounds Police Department - $9,000

  • Newkirk Police Department - $5,000

  • Norman Police Department - $59,464

  • Northeastern OK A&M College - $20,000

  • Oklahoma City Police Department - $400,000

  • Okmulgee Police Department - $15,000

  • Osage County Sheriff’s Office - $15,863

  • Owasso Police Department - $20,000

  • Pauls Valley Police Department - $12,137

  • Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office - $17,000

  • Pottawatomi County Sheriff’s Office - $10,800

  • Pryor Police Department - $15,896.18

  • Rogers County Sheriff’s Office - $25,000

  • Sallisaw Police Department - $15,000

  • Sapulpa Police Department - $20,000

  • Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office - $35,000

  • Shawnee Police Department - $40,000

  • Skiatook Police Department - $20,000

  • Sulphur Police Department - $15,000

  • Tulsa Police Department - $400,000

  • Tuttle Police Department - $6,720

  • Weatherford Police Department - $20,000

  • Webbers Falls Police Department - $10,000

  • Woods County Sheriff’s Office - $20,000

  • Woodward County Sheriff’s Office - $25,000


