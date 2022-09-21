Tulsa, Broken Arrow among state law enforcement agencies receiving grant money

$2,000,000 will be distributed to law enforcement agencies across Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor shared the recipients of the 2023 Safe Oklahoma Grant Wednesday morning. O’Connor was joined by Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster, and Pauls Valley Police Chief Mitch McGill.

These four agencies received nearly half of the grant funds, totaling at $876,601.

O’Connor says the funds will help agencies target crime in their communities while also updating equipment and purchasing new resources.

“I am happy to announce that my office received a record number of applications this year and was able to allocate to more agencies than ever before,” said Attorney General O’Connor. “This program has proven to help our law enforcement partners do their job better and reduce crime across the state. My office is honored to play a role in making communities safer by distributing these funds.”

The Safe Oklahoma Grant was founded in 2012 and is funded by an annual appropriation from the state legislature. Every law enforcement agency in the state, including campus police, are eligible for the grant.

Here is a list of the 2023 recipients:

Altus Police Department - $50,000

Anadarko Police Department - $13,279

Bixby Police Department - $15,000

Broken Arrow Police Department - $30,000

Cache Police Department -$15,000

Calera Police Department - $15,000

Canadian County Sheriff’s Office - $62,355

Chickasha Police Department - $42,000

Cleveland Police Department - $10,029.87

Davenport Police Department - $5,000

District 1 DA/ Narcotics TF (Guymon) - $40,000

District 14 DA/ Investigative Division (Tulsa County) - $24,805

District 19 DA/ Investigations (Durant) - $14,735.78

District 22 DA/ Drug & Violent Crime TF (Ada) - $8,904.85

District 6 DA/ Drug & Violent Crimes TF (Duncan) - $25,000

District 8 DA/ Drug TF & Major Crime Unit (Newkirk) - $10,388

Drumright Police Department - $15,000

Durant Police Department - $25,000

Elk City Police Department - $15,200

Fairland Police Department - $10,000

Foyil Police Department - $10,000

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office - $30,000

Garvin County Sheriff’s Office - $33,667.90

Hominy Police Department - $10,000

Idabel Police Department - $22,062.54

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office - $10,000

Lone Grove Police Department - $10,000

Major County Sheriff’s Office - $15,000

Mannford Police Department - $20,000

McClain County Sheriff’s Office - $35,155.88

Midwest City Police Department - $50,000

Minco Police Department - $5,536

Moore Police Department - $50,000

Mounds Police Department - $9,000

Newkirk Police Department - $5,000

Norman Police Department - $59,464

Northeastern OK A&M College - $20,000

Oklahoma City Police Department - $400,000

Okmulgee Police Department - $15,000

Osage County Sheriff’s Office - $15,863

Owasso Police Department - $20,000

Pauls Valley Police Department - $12,137

Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office - $17,000

Pottawatomi County Sheriff’s Office - $10,800

Pryor Police Department - $15,896.18

Rogers County Sheriff’s Office - $25,000

Sallisaw Police Department - $15,000

Sapulpa Police Department - $20,000

Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office - $35,000

Shawnee Police Department - $40,000

Skiatook Police Department - $20,000

Sulphur Police Department - $15,000

Tulsa Police Department - $400,000

Tuttle Police Department - $6,720

Weatherford Police Department - $20,000

Webbers Falls Police Department - $10,000

Woods County Sheriff’s Office - $20,000

Woodward County Sheriff’s Office - $25,000



