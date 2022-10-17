Tulsa County deputies search for tips in attempted abduction case in Sand Springs

Tulsa County deputies are searching for a suspect after an attempted abduction in Sand Springs.

It happened Sept. 30 near West 10th Street and Valley Drive.

According to deputies, footage shows a van following a school bus. When a girl got off the bus, the driver approached her.

The driver has been described as an older white man.

Investigators say he tried to persuade the girl to get into his van. She ran off and told an adult, who called police.

The man was driving a white cargo van with commercial lettering on the side. If you know this car, or if you know who drives it, call Tulsa County deputies at 918-596-5600.

