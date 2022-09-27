Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler stabbed multiple times by family member

TULSA — Tulsa County's District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler was allegedly stabbed multiple times by an adult family member Tuesday and is expected to recover from his injuries, his office said in a statement.

Kunzweiler was immediately taken to the hospital, and was awake and talking on the way, the statement said. The "relevant police authorities" are conducting investigations at this time, his office said in the statement. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin confirmed on Twitter the department is investigating the crime scene and "will work this case like all other cases."

We are currently working a stabbing scene in which Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler is the victim. He is currently receiving medical attention at a local hospital for his wounds. @TulsaPolice has criminal jurisdiction and will work this case like all other cases. — Tulsa Police Department Chief Franklin (@TPD_Franklin) September 27, 2022

The Tulsa World reported that Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said at the scene the assailant was also injured and taken by ambulance to a hospital, after the stabbing at Kunzweiler's south Tulsa home. Meulenberg said police were called to respond to a domestic disturbance about 3 p.m. and are investigating the stabbing as a mental health incident, the Tulsa World reported.

"The entire Kunzweiler family would appreciate your prayers and concerns as they go through this struggle," the statement said. "They would also appreciate your concern for their privacy at this time."

Kunzweiler was first elected as District Attorney in 2014, after serving as Chief of Criminal Prosecution under former Tulsa County DA Tim Harris. He was re-elected in 2018, and automatically re-elected this year when he didn't draw an opponent during candidate filing.

Kunzweiler is married to Tulsa veterinarian Dr. Christine Kunzweiler, and the couple has three daughters. He received his bachelor of science from the University of Missouri in 1984 and his juris doctorate from the University of Tulsa School of Law in 1988.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler stabbed multiple times