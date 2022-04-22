Tulsa County Juvenile Justice detention facility needs upgrades to house youthful offenders

The Tulsa County Family Center for Juvenile Justice’s detention facility gave local leaders a tour inside their facility, to show them recent damage.

They say a federal mandate went into effect last November, which requires youthful offenders to be held at the detention center instead of at the Tulsa County Jail.

While the detention center says, they support keeping children away from the jail’s average population, they say youthful offenders on average are physically larger and older. They say youthful offenders are those teenagers who are accused of more violent or more-aggressive crimes.

They feel the recent change has taken a toll on the facility and staff. Fire suppression systems have been ripped from ceilings and holes have been bashed into walls. Only 45 of 63 sleeping rooms are currently available due to damage and safety concerns.

“While we occasionally dealt with children who would err on the aggressive side and require special attention, youthful offenders have tipped the scales and altered our approach to juvenile detention,” said Anthony Taylor, Tulsa County Juvenile Bureau director.

He suggests several solutions to fix the damaged detention facility. He says, “One option would be retrofit the current space, which he called a short-term solution. The second option would be to build onto the exist facility. A new wing could be built to withstand more aggressive offenders, while the original wing could return to its intended purpose.”

Taylor adds, “Our first priorities are to the safety of our employees and to the children in our care.”

