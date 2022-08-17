Tulsa County man arrested, accused of calling in bomb threat to Stillwater High School

A Tulsa County man has been arrested after police say he called in a bomb threat to Stillwater High School.

Stillwater police were sent to the school on July 18 after staff members reported two threatening phone calls. The employee said the caller sounded like a man with a raspy voice.

Nothing suspicious was found on campus.

An investigator in Stillwater connected Tulsa County resident Larry Donnell Thomas with the crime. Tulsa County deputies arrested Thomas at his home this week.

Thomas was charged with using access to computers to violate Oklahoma statues after former conviction and threatening a violent act.

