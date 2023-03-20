Tulsa DA intends to file additonal charge following officer death

Mar. 20—The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office said it intends to file an additional charge against a man accused of colliding head-on with a McAlester police officer who succumbed Monday to his injuries.

Martin Rivas Rodriguez, 39, listed on jail records with a Tulsa address, was arrested Friday on complaints of no driver's license in possession while driving, reckless driving, and causing great bodily harm while driving without a driver's license.

Jail records show U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed a hold on Rodriguez.

The jail's online roster shows Rodriguez remained at the jail Monday evening.

Kaite Keleher, director of communication and community outreach for the Tulsa County DA's Office, told the News-Capital on Monday the office intends to file a charge of vehicular manslaughter against Rodriguez following the death of McAlester Police Patrolman Joseph Barlow.

Keleher said she could not comment on the ICE hold as it is outside of the office's scope.

The McAlester News-Capital obtained Rodriguez's mugshot from the Tulsa County Jail prior to his ICE hold. It is federal law enforcement policy to not release the mugshot of those in federal custody.

Jail records show a court date for Rodriguez is scheduled for March 23.

Barlow died Monday at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa from injuries received in a head-on collision during an escort for fallen McAlester Police Capt. Richard Parker.

Several officers from MPD travelled to Tulsa on Friday to escort Parker from the medical examiner's office to a funeral home in Wetumka.

The Glenpool Police Department said officers were notified around 6:27 p.m. on Friday, March 17, of a head-on collision on Highway 75 just north of 151st St. South.

Rodriguez was driving a black Ford F-250 truck with one passenger, failed to stop for the procession and swerved to avoid hitting a stopped vehicle, according to Glenpool PD.

Glenpool PD said the truck then crossed the center median and struck the McAlester police vehicle head-on.

Barlow had to be extracted from his patrol unit and was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa.

The crash is being investigated by the Glenpool Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.