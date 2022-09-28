Tulsa DA's daughter arrested after allegedly stabbing father, police say

David K. Li
·2 min read

Tulsa police arrested the daughter of District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler on Tuesday after she allegedly stabbed her father — lead prosecutor in Oklahoma's second biggest county, authorities said.

Police were called to Kunzweiler's home at about 2 p.m. CDT "in reference to a disturbance and an assault related to his daughter," Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kunzweiler and his 30-year-old daughter were both taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries following the "mental health crisis," according to Meulenberg.

Steve Kuzweiler (Sue Ogrocki / AP file)
“What happened was his daughter and he got into an altercation of sorts where she had stabbed him," Meulenberg said. "The injury stemmed from a potential mental health crisis on the daughter’s side, and then that led to the assault on her father."

Firefighters had to wrestle "with the daughter to get her under control" and the police department's "family violence unit and our crime unit are investigating this case like any other case," Meulenberg added.

Tulsa PD Chief Wendell Franklin identified the suspect as the DA's daughter, Jennifer Kunzweiler.

Jennifer Kunzweiler remained in the hospital, under police guard, on Wednesday, Meulenberg said. And when she's released, she'll be booked on a single count of domestic violence with use of a dangerous weapon, Meulenberg added.

"She had cut herself first and then went on and attacked the DA," Meulenberg told NBC News on Wednesday.

DA Kunzweiler, who was first elected in November 2014, said he appreciated the fast work of first responders.

"Unfortunately today, I found myself in a situation that I hoped would never happen. Fortunately, my injuries are such that I am able to go home," Kunzweiler said in a statement.

"Thank you to everyone who expressed concern for me and my family. I am most appreciative of the response from the Tulsa Fire Department, EMSA, the Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. I am also very grateful for the professionalism and care of the staff and doctors at Saint Francis Hospital in treating me for my injuries.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

