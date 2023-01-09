Tulsa man admits threatening to ‘shoot up’ Saint Francis hospital

A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he made threats against Saint Francis Hospital.

Officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 4 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Troy Eaton, who was interacting with healthcare professionals who were treating his mother.

Later that day, Eaton went to a gas station where he told the clerk that he was going to “go postal” at the hospital. When the clerk asked him to explain, he said, “I’m going to go back there and shoot the place up.”

Investigators say Eaton also posted threats against the hospital on his personal Facebook page.

TPD says Eaton admitted to making the threats. He was arrested for threatening a violent act and remains in jail on a $25,000 bond.

Saint Francis Hospital security fires at car, Tulsa Police search for suspect