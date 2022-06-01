Tulsa man arrested on 4th DUI charge, officers find brass knuckles in his car

A Tulsa man has been arrested, charged with his fourth DUI.

According to a Facebook post, officers were called out to the Elephant Run bar near I-44 and Harvard Wednesday morning. The caller said a man named Christopher Moody attacked him.

The caller also said that Moody said he was “grabbing something from his car.”

Witnesses collaborated this story.

When officers arrived, they found Moody sitting inside a car. He failed several sobriety tests, and a pair of brass knuckles were found in the front seat.

Moody was arrested on two charges; DUI offense (3rd or more) and illegally carrying a weapon. Moody’s previous DUI convictions took place between 2009 and 2014.

He remains in the Tulsa County jail on a $10,500 bond.

