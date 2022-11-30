Tulsa man arrested, accused of stealing grandfather’s SUV

A Tulsa man is in custody after police say he stole his 92-year-old grandfather’s SUV.

Officers received a notification from the FLOCK Safety System about a stolen car Tuesday.

Further investigation uncovered that Tayler Browning stole the Nissan SUV while his grandfather was sleeping.

Officers were able to use the SUV’s tracking system, which placed the car near Gilcrease Museum Road and W. Apache Street.

Browning was later arrested during a traffic stop on the Tisdale Expressway. The SUV was returned to the grandfather.

Browning has Native American status and was booked into the Rogers County Jail.

He faces a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle after former conviction of a felony.

