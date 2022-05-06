Tulsa man arrested, accused of threatening water meter reader with a knife
A man has been arrested, accused of threatening to kill a water meter reader with knife.
Tulsa police were called to a home near 13th and Birmingham Thursday afternoon. The victim told police that James Swatek chased him with a knife and threatened to kill him.
Swatek hid in a nearby home with officers arrived. The home belongs to a relative of Swatek who is out of the country. They say Swatek did not have permission to be inside.
Officers kicked down the door, and Swatek refused to cooperate. A K9 officer helped bring Swatek into custody.
Swatek is being held on a $30,000 bond. He’s facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree burglary, and threatening a violent act.
THREATENING A WATER METER READER WITH A KNIFE -- Man arrested in Midtown. On 5/5/2022 around 2:30 p.m., Officers...
Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Friday, May 6, 2022