Tulsa man arrested following traffic stop near Sapulpa High School

FOX23.com News Staff

A man is in custody after a traffic stop ended in the Sapulpa High School parking lot.

The officer initiated the traffic stop over an expired temporary tag.

The driver, 38-year-old Kenneth Toney of Tulsa, pulled into the parking lot.

Toney had drugs and a stolen gun inside of his car.

Toney faces multiple charges, including felon with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds, and drug possession.

Classes were not interrupted on campus.

RELATED>>>Tulsa man arrested after TPD finds 11 grams of fentanyl, scales during traffic stop


Recommended Stories