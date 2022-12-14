Tulsa man arrested following traffic stop near Sapulpa High School
A man is in custody after a traffic stop ended in the Sapulpa High School parking lot.
The officer initiated the traffic stop over an expired temporary tag.
The driver, 38-year-old Kenneth Toney of Tulsa, pulled into the parking lot.
Toney had drugs and a stolen gun inside of his car.
Toney faces multiple charges, including felon with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds, and drug possession.
Classes were not interrupted on campus.
