Tulsa man arrested on rape charges, months after the crime

A man accused of raping a stranger has been arrested months after the crime.

The victim reported the rape in January. She said she had been drinking the night before and recounted brief memories of lying face down on a concrete surface, sitting in a car, and then waking up in a hotel room.

She reported waking up nude in the hotel room. She was in pain, alone, and her clothes and cell phone were missing.

The victim walked to the front desk and called her boyfriend, who picked her up from the hotel. In the police report, the victim’s boyfriend said he had never seen her that drunk and that she was upset and incoherent.

A police report and rape kit were collected.

Officers went to the hotel and received information from the room, which was rented by Marvin Easily. A used condom was found inside the room.

Easily said he saw the victim walking down a road and he asked her if she wanted a ride. While driving to 15th and Sheridan, Easily told police that the victim said she didn’t want to go home and wanted to stay with him.

Easily booked a hotel room and said the pair had sex. Easily consented to a DNA sample, which was consistent with DNA taken from the used condom and the victim.

Easily was arrested on Sept. 20 and charged with first-degree rape. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.