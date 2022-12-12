Tulsa man arrested after TPD finds 11 grams of fentanyl, scales during traffic stop

A convicted felon is back in custody after Tulsa police found fentanyl and a gun during a traffic stop.

Officers pulled Samuel Boykins, Junior over near 35th and Sheridan over the weekend.

When officers approached Boykins, they found tin foil and a burnt straw in his lap. Both are commonly used to consume drugs.

Boykins also had nearly 11 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, nearly $10,000 in cash, and a loaded handgun.

Boykins faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm while under DOC supervision, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, trafficking drugs following two or more drug convictions, and possessing/receiving drug proceeds after former conviction of a felony.

Boykins is in the Tulsa County jail on a $210,000 bond.







