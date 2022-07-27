Tulsa man convicted on multiple charges, including child pornography possession

A Tulsa County man has been convicted of multiple sex crimes against children.

On Tuesday, Dakota Ryan Bennett-Kiltz plead guilty to charges of lewd proposal to a child, soliciting a minor for indecent exposure, using telecommunication to engage in sexual communication with a minor, and possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Bennett-Kiltz will spend ten years in prison for each conviction. The sentences will run concurrently, with credit for time served.

When Bennett-Kiltz is released, he must remain under supervision for three years.

Charges were initially filed against Bennett-Kiltz in January. A bench warrant was issued for Bennett-Kiltz’s arrest in February for failing to appear in court. However, that warrant was recalled several days later.

