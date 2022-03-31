Tulsa PD continues to search for a suspected rapist, nearly one year after the crime

Police are searching for a suspected rapist, nearly one year after a woman claims she was assaulted at an event center in east Tulsa.

Investigators with the Tulsa Police Department’s Special Victims Unit says the crime happened in May 2021. At the time, the business was called War Zone. It closed in late 2020 and was taken over by new owners.

The business is now called Laser Quest and offers airsoft and paintball arenas.

The victim told investigators that she was attending a party.

“She says that she was kind of coaxed off the dance floor there and led back to the maze where a couple of guys grabbed her hand and dragged her deeper into the maze. When they got back there they started taking some of her clothes off and sexually assaulted her,” said Lt. Darren Ehrenrich of the Special Victims Unit.

Ehrenrich says the victim screamed, which scared off her attackers. Months later, DNA from the sexual assault kit identified Kerry Deandre Thompson.

They’ve been searching for Thompson for months. He wasn’t officially charged with the crime until January of this year.

Ehrenrich believes Thompson is laying low. That’s why detectives are reaching out to the public for help.

Ehrenrich says Thompson is dangerous. If anyone has any information, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You may get a cash reward.



