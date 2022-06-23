Tulsa police arrest man accused of shooting, killing carjacking suspect

Tulsa police have arrested a man following a deadly shooting outside of a QuikTrip.

Officers responded to the QuikTrip near Highway 412 and North Gilcrease Museum Road Sunday morning before 4:30 a.m. Investigators say the victim, 25-year-old Desmond Cousino, tried to carjack another man.

That man, now identified as Anthony Marquone Allen, fought back.

Investigators say Allen and Cousino wrestled for Cousino’s gun. Allen took the gun and shot Cousino as he ran off.

Because Allen shot Cousino as he ran away, Allen has been charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Allen has been arrested and is in custody.