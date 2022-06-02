Tulsa police: Bomb threat in Muskogee connected to Tulsa shooting

Jun. 2—A bomb threat in Muskogee called in by Tulsa police was linked to a mass shooting that took place in Tulsa earlier in the day, police said.

Tulsa police alerted Muskogee police at approximately 6:30 p.m. that there was the possibility of a bomb in a home on Park Place North. Muskogee police secured the area, and other law enforcement agencies also began to arrive.

Tulsa Police Department called in the threat believing it was connected to the shooting in a medical building at the Saint Francis Hospital Tulsa campus in which five people were killed, including the shooter. Authorities said the suspect, whose name was not released, died from a self-inflected gunshot wound.

Tulsa PD Deputy Chief Eric Dangleish said the gunman carried a handgun and a rifle during the attack in the medical building, and it was unclear what prompted the deadly assault.

Tulsa Police Lt. Demetrios Treantafeles said the shooter may have lived in the house on Park Place North.

"It is a possible residence," Treantafeles said. "Two ladies were evacuated from the residence, but we do not know their connection to the suspect."

Oklahoma Highway Patrol obtained a search warrant at 7:52 p.m., and sent a bomb-sniffing dog through the residence. The all-clear from OHP was given at 8:37 p.m.

When the threat was received by Muskogee police, a lockdown was called for all residents on Park Place North until the all-clear was given by investigators.

Treantafeles said that because of the possible connection between the shooting in Tulsa and the bomb threat of the residence, Tulsa PD will be handling the investigation.