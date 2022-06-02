Tulsa police chief shares detailed timeline of Saint Francis mass shooting

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin has shared a detailed timeline of Wednesday’s mass shooting at Saint Francis Health System.

During a press conference Thursday morning, Chief Franklin announced the names of the victims and the gunman. Franklin said multiple agencies assisted with the response, including Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals, and Tribal Police.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting

May 19th: Dr. Preston Phillips performs back surgery on the gunman.

May 24th: The gunman is released from the hospital.

May 29th: The gunman buys a handgun.

May 31st: Dr. Phillips saw the gunman for additional treatment.

June 1st: Dr. Phillips receives a call from the gunman, who complains of backpain.

June 1st, 2 p.m.: The gunman purchases a semi-automatic rifle from a local gun store. Chief Franklin described the rifle as an AR-15 style rifle.





Day of the shooting

4:52 p.m.: A patient is having a tele-health call with a doctor at Saint Francis Health System. The doctor tells the patient that there is a shooter in the building and to call 911.

4:53 p.m. to 4:55 p.m.: TPD begins receiving multiple calls about an active shooter in the Natalie Building.

4:56 p.m.: The first officer arrives at the Natalie Building. Officers approach the second floor, announcing themselves.

4:58 p.m.: The gunman kills himself as officers approach him.

4:59 p.m.: Officers move through the building, searching for victims and directing first responders. The body of Dr. Preston Phillips was found in an exam room. At least 30 casings were found across the office.

5:24 p.m.: Cherokee dispatch calls TPD, claiming they spoke with a woman who said her husband had killed several people. Chief Franklin said that the gunman called his wife either before or during the shootings to tell her what happened.

“We train, we train, and we train. We train for instances like this. I’m overwhelmed and proud of the men and women who responded yesterday,” said Chief Franklin.