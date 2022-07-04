Tulsa police, fire investigate possible case of arson

Investigators with both the Tulsa Fire Department and the Tulsa Police Department are investigating a possible case of arson.

Crews responded to a home near 56th Street North and MLK Boulevard early Monday morning.

A woman and a group of teenagers have been questioned in connection to the fire. Witnesses reported seeing people running from the burning home this morning.

TFD says fireworks may be involved, but the cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.







