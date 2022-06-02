Tulsa police: Gunman killed 4 and apparently self

Reuters
Semiconductor-powerhouse Taiwan will on Thursday hold high-level trade talks with the European Union, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, amid a concerted push by the bloc to boost its chip industry. In February, the EU unveiled a European Chips Act, with the bloc mentioning Taiwan, home to the world's largest contract chipmaker TSMC and other major semiconductor companies, as one of the "like-minded partners" Europe would like to work with. The source, who is not authorised to speak to the media and so declined to be identified, said that Taiwan's economy minister, Wang Mei-hua, would hold virtual talks with a senior EU trade official on Thursday evening.