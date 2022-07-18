Tulsa Police looking for multiple suspects, identify victim in Center of the Universe homicide

Tulsa Police are looking for multiple suspects in the shooting death of an 18-year-old young woman at the Center of the Universe early Sunday morning.

Police told FOX23 the victim of the shooting is Serenity McAdoo, but they are still looking into why she was shot in the first place.

“She had a gunshot wound to the head,” TPD Officer Danny Bean said. “She was killed instantly at the scene, but her friends still took her to the hospital to try to save her and get her help.”

Bean said multiple shell casings from different calibers of guns were recovered at the scene, and police believe they are looking for possibly up to three or four shooters.

So far police believe McAdoo was at the COTU with friends hanging out when another group of people, mostly men came up and began starting a fight, possibly involving a cell phone.

“We don’t know if these were gangs at odds with each other right now, or if this was one group that had been fighting with another group earlier in the night and things escalated from there when they saw each other again,” Bean said.

While the group McAdoo was with tried to get away from the scene, the other group opened fire, and rounds struck the woman in addition to numerous rounds hitting the south side of One Williams Center, the tallest building in downtown Tulsa.

Security cameras at the Jazz Hall Depot near the COTU and other businesses captured the shooting, but FOX23 was told by staff at the Jazz Hall, their video will be made available to the public through police at a later time, as they did not want to interfere with any part of the investigation.

Bean said in the past months, late night and early morning disturbances increased at the COTU, and downtown patrol will be monitoring the Tulsa landmark more in addition to possibly even closing it off to the public in the early morning hours similar to around the timeframe McAdoo was killed.

McAdoo’s friends have been posting memories of their lost friend on social media, but they have directed all public comment on the homicide to come from McAdoo’s family.