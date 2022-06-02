Tulsa police: Multiple people shot at St. Francis Health System Natalie medical building

TULSA — Four people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, a police captain said. The shooter is also dead.

Police Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks confirmed the number of dead and said the shooter also was dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It was unclear what prompted the deadly assault. The unidentified gunman fired both a handgun and a rifle during the attack, Brooks said.

Police responded to the call three minutes after dispatchers received the report at 4:52 p.m. and made contact with the gunman one minute later, Brooks said.

Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg also said multiple people were wounded and that the medical complex was a “catastrophic scene.”

Police and hospital officials said they were not ready to identify the dead.

“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats,” police said in a Facebook post just before 6 p.m. “We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties.”

Officers are still clearing the building. More info to follow. — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 1, 2022

St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Tulsa resident Nicholas O’Brien, whose mother was in a nearby building when the shooting occurred, told reporters that he rushed to the scene.

“They were rushing people out. I don’t know if some of them were injured or just have been injured during the shooting, but some of them couldn’t walk very well. But they were just kind of wobbling and stumbling and getting them out of there," he said.

"I was pretty anxious. So once I got here and then I heard that she (his mother) was OK, the shooter had been shot and was down, I felt a lot better. It still is horrible what happened,” O'Brien said.

Kevin Foristal, of Broken Arrow, waited for his wife at the designated reunification area at Memorial High School just over a block away from the hospital campus.

Foristal said his wife was receiving outpatient therapy at the infusion center in the main hospital building at the time of the shooting.

She told him hospital staff turned out the lights, locked the doors and covered windows with cardboard, Foristal said.

Authorities respond to the scene of an active shooter at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla.

He said he is "elated" to have good news from his loved one, but "there's people out there where that's not going to happen."

The Tulsa shooting came eight days after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

It also was the second mass shooting this week in Oklahoma.

A woman was killed Sunday and seven others were injured during an annual Memorial Day festival in Taft, a small town near Muskogee, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported. The shooting suspect later turned himself in.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, a spokesperson said.

Oklahoma staff writer Nuria Martinez-Keel contributed to this report.

