Tulsa police officer resigns, charged with first-degree rape

A Tulsa police officer has resigned following rape allegations.

According to court documents, DeAngelo Reyes was charged with first-degree rape on Jun. 10. The alleged crime happened in April.

Officer Reyes has been with the Tulsa Police Department for five years. Reyes issued a statement through his lawyer:

For the last five years, I have served the Tulsa Police Department with honor. During that time, I have seen first hand the detrimental effects that the actions of just a few officers can have on the reputation and standing of our entire law enforcement community. Until recently, I know that I have done my job well, and have worked hard to diligently serve the people of Tulsa.

The choices that lead me to write this letter were mine and mine alone, and do not reflect the high ideals and character of the department as a whole. They are not in keeping with the oath that I swore as an officer. Though I know that I am innocent of any crime, I am fully aware that my actions nevertheless constitute violations of departmental policy. My choices were selfish, and did not serve the best interest of the department or the city of Tulsa.

I understand that the department has policies in place for a number of reasons, but particularly to protect the citizens of Tulsa and the department itself. It is my sincere hope that my actions will not reflect poorly on the department as a whole.

I have the best interests of the department and our community in my heart, and it is for that reason that I hereby officially submit my resignation as a sworn officer with the Tulsa Police Department. I am innocent of the crime of which I have been accused, but I hope that my resignation from a job I love will lessen any negative attention my choices might draw for the department. I will forever remain grateful for the privilege of working with some of the finest men and women in law enforcement. It takes a special kind of person to serve and protect, and I will continue to keep you and my fellow officers in my thoughts and prayers.

