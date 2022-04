Tulsa police are searching for a 52-year-old woman who is mentally handicapped.

Sherrie Pryor has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old. She was last seen walking southbound on N. Memorial, wearing black pants, sandals, and a pink or grey hoodie.

Pryor has gone missing several times, and officers have already searched areas where she has been previously found.

If you have seen Pryor or have any information, please call Tulsa police.