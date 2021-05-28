Tulsa Race Massacre event with John Legend, Stacey Abrams canceled

Jared Alexander
·2 min read
The event was canceled due to “unexpected circumstances”

According to a recent report, the Tulsa Race Massacre event with John Legend and Stacey Abrams has been canceled, citing “unexpected circumstances” that would have featured various entertainers and speakers.

As theGrio previously reported, political icon Abrams and singer-songwriter Legend were set to speak at the nationally-televised event Remember & Rise, in honor of the 100th year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Organized by the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, the event was set to broadcast on Monday, May 31 from ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Now, according to recent reports, it seems the televised event was canceled due to “unexpected cirucmstances.”

Stacey Abrams John Legend thegrio.com
(Photos by DNCC via Getty Images and Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association)

Read More: Stacey Abrams, John Legend to speak at Tulsa Race Massacre TV event

In a statement on Thursday, the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission released a statement regarding the sudden cancellation. They shared in the statement, “Due to unexpected circumstances with entertainers and speakers, the Centennial Commission is unable to fulfill our high expectations for Monday afternoon’s commemoration event and has determined not to move forward with the event at this time. We have hopes to reschedule later in this 100th commemorative year.”

While not mentioned in the statement, it is worth mentioning that the Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin that many of the 100th anniversary Tulsa Race Massacre events could be targets from racially motivated attacks. Per a report from CNN, the DHS shared that the events, “probably are attractive targets for some racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist-white supremacists to commit violence.”

Tulsa Race Massacre thegrio.com
Injured and wounded men are being taken to hospital by National guardsmen after racially motivated riots, also known as the “Tulsa Race Massacre”, during which a mobs of white residents attacked black residents and businesses of the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, US. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Read More: Stacey Abrams evokes 'Trust Black Women' with new book 'While Justice Sleeps'

Per The Wrap, the DHS expanded upon their statement, detailing exactly why these events could be a target. They detailed in the statement that white supremacists, “historically have used simple tactics, such as vehicle ramming, small arms, edged weapons, and rudimentary explosive devices to target individuals perceived as having ideologically opposing views, racial minorities, or law enforcement at mass gatherings or crowded public spaces.”

As theGrio previously reported, Abrams released a statement on the legacy of the Tulsa Race Massacre along with the announcement of the now-canceled special. She shared at the time that the Tulsa Race Massacre, “compels us to reflect on this tragic history, without which reconciliation is impossible.” She continued, “Its reverberations continue across communities today, where too many Black Americans face economic hardship, disproportionate police and gun violence and assaults on their freedom to vote.”

    The Hong Kong government has taken further steps in cracking down on on media tycoon and staunch Beijing critic Jimmy Lai.According to a Reuters exclusive on Thursday, it's warned HSBC and Citibank to stay away from his financial accounts.The city’s security chief sent letters to Lai as well as branches of HSBC and Citibank earlier this month, threatening the banks with up to seven years in jail for any who deal with the media tycoon's local accounts.The news comes after Hong Kong authorities froze Lai’s majority stake in his media company Next Digital and three other accounts under China's sweeping national security law for the city.It could hamper any attempt by the democracy activist to move offshore assets back home and prop up Next's troubled Apple Daily tabloid.And it's raised fears that the national security law could now be extending its reach into banking and wealth management.Lai could be not be reached for comment. HSBC declined to comment while Citibank said it could not comment on individuals' accounts.The move also comes on the eve of Lai’s sentencing for charges related to an unauthorized assembly on China’s National Day in 2019.Lai was previously sentenced to 14 months in prison for participating in unauthorized assemblies earlier that year, at the height of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests.Lai is among the most high-profile arrests made under the security law so far, facing three charges including collusion with a foreign country.Breaching the security law, which China says is vital for restoring order in Hong Kong, is punishable with up to life in prison.