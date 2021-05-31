Tulsa Race Massacre, Memorial Day and French Open: 5 things to know Monday

100 years ago, Tulsa Race Massacre destroyed a community

Monday marks the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history. A white mob's attack on the city's affluent Greenwood neighborhood, home to about 10,000 people and a business district known as "Black Wall Street", left the community in ruins. While the true death toll may never be known, it is estimated that hundreds were killed and injured. A century later, the legacy of that weekend is still being felt. And after being reduced to whispers and left out of history books for decades, the victims' stories are being told.

An African American photographer looking at the ruins of the Midway Hotel in Tulsa.

Americans hit the road on a chilly Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend, often considered the unofficial start to summer, got off to a frosty start for many in the Northeast as millions of Americans prepared to travel despite the pandemic and a rise in gas prices. However, this holiday may offer a semblance of normalcy as CDC director Rochelle Walensky gave the OK for vaccinated Americans to "enjoy your Memorial Day." Originally known as Decoration Day, a Civil War-era tradition in which loved ones decorated the graves of soldiers at the end of May, the federal holiday now pays tribute to the fallen soldiers who died in uniform. "Memorial Day shouldn’t just be a day to remember," writes retired Navy SEAL commander Mike Hayes for USA TODAY Opinion. "It should be a day to change our understanding of service."

Search for suspects continue after Miami-area shooting leaves 2 dead, 20 injured

Authorities in South Florida are continuing to search for suspects after two people died and at least 20 others were injured early Sunday during a shooting outside a banquet hall. The gunfire erupted at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police said. Three people came out of an SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside, Miami-Dade police director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III said. Camping World CEO and TV personality Marcus Lemonis expressed his support for a search, tweeting that he was offering a $100,000 reward to help authorities "arrest and convict the suspect/suspects." As of Sunday afternoon, police had not released the names of the victims.

Naomi Osaka advances, fined at French Open

The French Open continues Monday after four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka emerged victorious in her first round matchup against Patricia Maria Tig. Afterward, Osaka did not speak to the media — as she indicated earlier in the week. She was subsequently fined $15,000 and the French Open warned she "would be exposing herself to possible further Code of Conduct infringement consequences." Osaka could be subject to being kicked out of the tournament and "trigger of a major offence investigation that could lead to more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions." Before the tournament, Osaka announced she would not be speaking to media, saying that it was a mental health issue, which creates a self-doubt with players who are forced to talk to the media after a loss. The French Open resumes Monday, including a matchup featuring seventh seeded Serena Williams, who will face Irina Camelia Begu.

Texas Dems walk out, killing GOP elections bill

Amid national attention over Republican efforts to rewrite Texas election laws, House Democrats killed Senate Bill 7 late Sunday by walking off the floor in the middle of debate, breaking quorum and forcing the House to adjourn. The restrictive voting bill, known as the Election Integrity Protection Act, was on the edge of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk before failing to pass after Democrats walked out before a midnight deadline. Abbott swiftly said he would call a special session to again try passing the voting bill since the regular legislative session ends Monday. Before walking off the floor, Democrats had tried to derail SB 7 by raising parliamentary objections, arguing that the bill and a companion resolution — needed because the measure grew substantially in a conference committee — violated House rules. When those maneuvers fell short, Democrats disappeared, then forced a vote that showed only 86 House members present, short of the 100 needed for a quorum.

