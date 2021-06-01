Tulsa Race Massacre: President Biden commemorates 100-year anniversary

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
People cheer as Biden arrives in Greenwood
Community members gathered as Mr Biden arrived in Greenwood

Joe Biden has become the first sitting president to commemorate the 1921 Tulsa Massacre - one of the worst incidents of racial violence in US history.

Mr Biden flew to Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Tuesday to mark the 100th anniversary of the attack, which claimed some 300 African-American lives.

The two days of violence, sparked by a white mob, were largely erased from history for decades.

It re-entered the national discourse amid racial justice protests last year.

On 31 May, 1921, a group of white Americans laid siege to the affluent and predominantly black neighbourhood of Greenwood in Tulsa.

The community - known by the moniker of "Black Wall Street" - was the country's wealthiest African-American neighbourhood until its many homes and businesses were burned down in the riot.

In addition to the lives lost, many more black Americans were left injured or homeless.

In the years following the incident, many official records were lost or destroyed, and schools did not teach about the massacre.

On 31 May, Mr Biden issued a proclamation for a day of remembrance.

Biden at the Greenwood Cultural Center
Mr Biden took a tour of the Greenwood Cultural Center

"We honour the legacy of the Greenwood community and of Black Wall Street by reaffirming our commitment to advance racial justice through the whole of our government, and working to root out systemic racism from our laws, our policies, and our hearts," read a statement from the Biden White House.

Only three survivors of the massacre - currently aged between 101 and 107 - are still alive. Mr Biden is expected to meet them during his trip.

The president began his visit on Tuesday with a tour of an exhibit about the massacre at the Greenwood Cultural Center.

On Monday, Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum posted an apology on behalf of the city government for its failure to protect the community and "to do right by the victims".

"While no municipal elected official in Tulsa today was alive in 1921, we are the stewards of the same government and an apology for those failures is ours to deliver," he wrote on Facebook.

"The victims - men, women, young children - deserved better from their city, and I am sorry they didn't receive it."

Greenwood was a unique sight in pre-civil rights America: a prosperous community where predominantly black citizens thrived at a time of racial discrimination and segregation.

The actions of rioters reportedly erased decades of black wealth and wealth creation.

Testifying before Congress last month, one survivor - 107-year-old Viola Fletcher - said: "We lost everything that day... Greenwood represented all the best of what was possible for black people in America."

At the start of his presidency, Mr Biden said racial justice would be one of his top causes in office.

As part of his visit to Tulsa, he is expected to tout several new housing and small business programmes the White House hopes can narrow the wealth gap between black and white Americans.

What are the programmes Biden is proposing?

The Biden administration says it will address racial discrimination in the housing market by issuing new rules on fair housing practices and curbing inequities in the home appraisal process.

Another programme involves increasing federal contracts with small, minority-owned, businesses by 50% over the next five years.

In addition, Mr Biden's proposed infrastructure package includes new initiatives aimed at expanding economic opportunities for minority Americans.

This includes a $10bn (£7bn) community revitalisation fund, which would send money to underserved neighbourhoods like Greenwood.

The plan also proposes putting $31bn toward increasing access to capital and technical assistance for small business initiatives, with a focus on "socially and economically disadvantaged" firms. It also calls for a new tax credit for private investments in affordable housing.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden proclaims day of remembrance on Tulsa Race Massacre's 100th anniversary

    President Biden issued a proclamation to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre and declared Monday to be a "Day of Remembrance."Driving the news: Biden said he wanted Americans to reflect on "this solemn centennial" the "deep roots of racial terror in our nation and recommit to the work of rooting out systemic racism across our country."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free100 years ago, a violent white supremacist mob raided, firebombed, and destroyed the thriving Black neighborhood of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma.Today, we recommit to eradicating systemic racism and helping to rebuild communities and lives that have been destroyed by it.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 31, 2021 BidenWhat else he's saying: Biden said with the proclamation, he was committing to the descendants and survivors of the rampage by white supremacists, who killed as many as 300 Black Americans in the-then thriving Black neighborhood of Greenwood, and that "this Nation that we will never forget." "We honor the legacy of the Greenwood community, and of Black Wall Street, by reaffirming our commitment to advance racial justice through the whole of our government, and working to root out systemic racism from our laws, our policies, and our hearts," he said."The Federal Government must reckon with and acknowledge the role that it has played in stripping wealth and opportunity from Black communities."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • UPDATE 2-Krispy Kreme revenue surges ahead of planned stock market listing

    Krispy Kreme reported a jump in revenue for the first quarter of 2021 as the doughnut chain readies its return to the stock market after five years, against the backdrop of rising demand for sugary snacks during the pandemic. The company reported revenue of $321.8 million in the quarter ended April 4, compared with $261.2 million a year earlier, according to a filing for an initial public offering (IPO) that was made public on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme last month confidentially filed with U.S. regulators for an IPO.

  • Lamborghini walks us through improvements it made to the Huracan

    Lamborghini's updated Huracán EVO2 will make its competition debut during the 2022 season of the Super Trofeo one-make series. Visually, it gains a new-look design that blazes the path future models — including production cars — will follow in the coming years. There's more to it than a face-lift, and we sat down with Leonardo Galante, the man in charge of technical development for Lamborghini's racing arm, to get the full scoop on the changes made.

  • Nicolas Cage’s Car Collection Is A National Treasure

    And it far outstrips his acting chops…

  • UK funds group calls on G7 to bolster corporate climate disclosures

    Britain's investment industry has called on the G7 to do more to improve corporate reporting on climate-related risks, adding to pressure from the financial sector as it grapples with the uncertainties and escalating costs of extreme weather events. In a letter to the Group of Seven leading economies ahead of a meeting this week, the Investment Association (IA) said it was vital that climate risks were disclosed by companies so asset managers can help them in the transition to a low-carbon economy. Specifically, the IA said it wanted the G7 to help the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation move "at pace" to develop sustainability reporting standards, and increased regulatory cooperation to implement them.

  • Canopy sticks to profit vow despite revenue miss

    (Reuters) -Canopy Growth Corp's chief executive reassured investors that the world's most valuable pot producer is on track to be profitable within a year, shrugging off a slightly weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter performance. The company's revenue growth was subdued by a fresh round of COVID-19 related lockdowns in Canada and Germany, Canopy's CEO David Klein told Reuters in an interview. While the company is "a little concerned" that the lockdowns, especially in Canada, might also hold back growth in the current quarter, Klein said the company was still on track to be profitable by the end of its current fiscal year.

  • Adalo allows users to build their own apps without coding

    David Adkin, Adalo Co-Founder & CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss&nbsp;on the&nbsp;company’s latest funding, growth outlook, and making app development more accessible.

  • China rejects Australian writer's torture claim in trial

    A Chinese government spokesperson on Tuesday rejected an Australian writer's complaint that he was tortured during interrogation before being put on trial on spying charges. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also accused Australia of “unfounded provocation” after its foreign minister said Yang Hengjun’s incarceration since January 2019 was arbitrary detention. “There is no arbitrary detention or forced confession with torture on Yang Jun,” said spokesperson Wang Wenbin, referring to Yang by the name used by Chinese officials.

  • Bangladesh arrests tiger poaching suspect after 20-year hunt

    The man known as "Tiger Habib" is alleged to have killed about 70 endangered Bengal tigers.

  • HP Inc. is Yahoo Finance Plus' investment idea of the day

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports details on Yahoo Finance’s Investment idea of the day.

  • Mother accused of forcing six-year-old daughter to have hundreds of unnecessary surgeries

    Sophie Hartman is contesting charges of assault and domestic violence

  • ‘Proud of you’: AOC leads tributes to Naomi Osaka for standing her ground at French Open

    Naomi Osaka was threatened with expulsion from the Grand Slam after she refused to participate in press conference citing mental health concerns

  • Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting ‘crazier and crazier’ after endorsing military coup in US

    ‘Unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep end’

  • Ted Cruz blasted for opportunism for visiting homes in Israel after fleeing his own state during storm

    ‘Did I miss the tour of frozen Texas homes?’

  • Another Asian woman randomly attacked on street in NYC, CCTV shows - old

    A man in an orange hoodie and denim jacket is seen punching her unprovoked in camera footage

  • Oath Keepers wanted antifa to attack Capitol so Trump could declare martial law, indictment says

    Stewart Rhodes allegedly wanted former president ‘to declare an insurrection, and to call us up as the militia’

  • Tarzan actor and Christian diet guru among victims of Tennessee plane crash

    Joe Lara played the role of Tarzan in a television series in the mid-1990s

  • Former action star Steven Seagal joins pro-Putin Russian political party

    Martial arts pro and Hollywood figure becomes full member of recently formed alliance in Russia’s parliament

  • Police investigate ‘playing with pistol’ claim as Tory peer’s daughter-in-law held in Belize after death of officer

    Jasmine Hartin held since Friday over death of policeman

  • Woman found with fatal gunshot wounds in north Charlotte subdivision, CMPD says

    The second killing of the Memorial Day weekend in Charlotte.