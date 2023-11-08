TULSA RACE MASSACRE SURVIVORS MORNING RUN
The chapter was initially available from 2019 to 2021.
Considered both a "smart fella" and a "player's coach," Craig Counsell is universally lauded as a difference-maker for his teams.
We have a how-to guide for people looking to play Fantasy Basketball for the first time.
The legality of the procedure will once again be front-and-center in a number of contests this week.
Disney's former streaming chief says CEO Bob Iger will weigh all his options in trying to solve the entertainment giant's myriad problems.
While coaching a high school team, Ichiro hit a home run that crashed through the window of a math class.
In the midst of an AI chip shortage, Microsoft wants to give a privileged few startups free access to "supercomputing" resources from its Azure cloud for developing AI models. Microsoft today announced it's updating its startup program, Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, to include a no-cost Azure AI infrastructure option for "high-end," Nvidia-based GPU virtual machine clusters to train and run generative models, including large language models along the lines of ChatGPT. Y Combinator and its community of startup founders will be the first to gain access to the clusters in private preview.
The Tech Coalition, the group of tech companies developing approaches and policies to combat online child sexual exploitation and abuse (CSEA), today announced the launch of a new program, Lantern, designed to enable social media platforms to share "signals" about activity and accounts that might violate their policies against CSEA. Participating platforms in Lantern -- which so far include Discord, Google, Mega, Meta, Quora, Roblox, Snap and Twitch -- can upload signals to Lantern about activity that runs afoul of their terms, The Tech Coalition explains.
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti’s pursuit of potential penalties against Harbaugh is the latest chapter in an ongoing saga that has gripped the college football world.
The biggest news stories this morning: WeWork files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Bored Ape NFT event leads some attendees reporting severe eye burn, Apple’s new MacBook lineup.
Ram has overhauled the 1500 pickup for the 2025 model year, bringing a range-extended EV, Hurricane I6 power and more luxury — and no V8s.
After what looked like a choice between the Brewers and the Mets, Counsell ended up with a team no one seemed to realize was even in the market for a new manager.
Hyundai Elantra N could form basis for a one-make race series in the U.S. Motorsports boss says 'One-Make Race' plans to expand to the U.S. in 2024.
"For so long, I’d been this athlete, and I wasn't ready to move on," says the former NFL star, who opens up about mental health, drinking and losing his facial hair to stress.
Peter Bendix, 38, spent 15 years with Tampa Bay before being hired by Miami.
At its developer conference, OpenAI announced a new API, the Assistants API, that it characterizes as a step toward helping developers build "agent-like experiences" within their apps. Using the Assistants API, OpenAI customers can build an "assistant" that has specific instructions, leverages outside knowledge and can call OpenAI generative AI models and tools to perform tasks. Powering the new Assistants API is Code Interpreter, OpenAI's tool that writes and runs Python code in a sandboxed execution environment.
Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense had a chance at a game-winning score, but the Eagles defense came up big when it mattered most.
A Purdue investigation found that Connor Stalions purchased tickets to six Purdue home games.
With a telescoping handle, a swivel head and LED lights, your winter mornings are about to get a lot more pleasant.
The 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT2 Pro is a race car not homologated for a specific series, and it features up to 750 horsepower thanks to a Push2Pass function.