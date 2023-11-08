TULSA RACE MASSACRE SURVIVORS MORNING RUN

TechCrunch

In the midst of an AI chip shortage, Microsoft wants to give a privileged few startups free access to "supercomputing" resources from its Azure cloud for developing AI models. Microsoft today announced it's updating its startup program, Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, to include a no-cost Azure AI infrastructure option for "high-end," Nvidia-based GPU virtual machine clusters to train and run generative models, including large language models along the lines of ChatGPT. Y Combinator and its community of startup founders will be the first to gain access to the clusters in private preview.