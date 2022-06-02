Tulsa shooter targeted his physician, law enforcement says

A gunman who killed four at a hospital in Tulsa, Okla., entered the building to target a doctor who he felt had not provided him adequate care for a back surgery, law enforcement said at a press conference Thursday.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said the suspect, identified as Michael Louis, was admitted to St. Francis Hospital on May 19 for surgery and was released five days later. In the days following, Louis repeatedly complained to his physician, Preston Phillips, of back pain and requested additional treatment, Franklin said.

Franklin said the gunman most recently called his doctor requesting treatment earlier in the day Wednesday, prior to the shooting. He said the Louis bought a semi-automatic handgun from a pawn shop on Sunday and a semi-automatic rifle, an AR-15, around 2 p.m. on Wednesday before the shooting. Police believe the purchases were made legally, he said.

Franklin said the shooter went to the second floor of the hospital’s Natalie Building to go after Phillips and shooting at anyone “in his way.”

He said a “third party” who was on a video chat with a doctor at the hospital first alerted police after the doctor told them that there was a shooter in the building. He said police received additional calls saying the shooter was on the Natalie Building’s second floor over the next few minutes, and law enforcement officers were on scene and entering the building by 4:58 p.m.

Franklin said the gunman appears to have shot himself as officers were approaching him. After finding the suspect dead, police escorted witnesses and victims out of the hospital.

The gunman shot and killed Phillips; Stephanie Husen, another doctor; Amanda Glenn, a receptionist; and William Love, a patient.

A hospital administrator said there were additional victims wounded who have all been treated and released from the hospital.

Franklin said officers found a letter on the Louis that “made clear” he went to the hospital to target the doctor.

Story continues

Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said at a news briefing Wednesday night that the gunman was around 40 years old.

Franklin said a woman called the sheriff’s office about a half-hour after the attack occurred saying her husband had killed people at his doctor’s office. The shooter called his wife before or during to inform her what he was doing, and police do not believe his wife was aware of his plans in advance, Franklin said.

He said officers train “rigorously” for situations like these “not if, but when” they occur.

“We have seen the violence that has taken place throughout the United States, and we would be naive not to think that would happen in our jurisdiction,” he said.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum (R) said President Biden had contacted him offering support, and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) is lowering flags to half-staff in the state in honor of the victims.

“Our focus right now is on grieving,” Bynum said.

Franklin emphasized that the police were well-trained for this type of event and responded immediately to neutralize the shooter. The shooting in Tulsa comes after the police response to the shooting at the Texas elementary school last week has been heavily criticized for its delay in engaging the gunman.

“Our philosophy is we will stop the threat, and we will do that by any means necessary,” Franklin said. “That’s exactly what the mindset of these officers were that responded on the scene yesterday.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.