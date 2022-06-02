Tulsa shooting - live: Four fatalities after gunman opens fire on medical clinic

(2NewsOklahoma)

Four people have been killed during an active shooter situation at a medical facility in Oklahoma, according to reports.

Tulsa police say that there were multiple victims on the second floor of the medical building and that the primary shooter is also dead after the incident near St Francis Hospital, according to the KJRH TV station.

“Earlier this afternoon, we responded to a call about a man armed with a rifle at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital. This turned into an active shooter situation,” Tulsa police department wrote on Facebook.

“At this point, we can confirm the shooter is down at this time. Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties. “

Key Points

Police confirm fatalities in ‘catastrophic’ mass attack on medical clinic

Police confirm shooter dead

Tulsa shooting: Everything we know about hospital attack that killed three people

Tulsa police carried out active shooter training in wake of Uvalde

Tulsa police update shooting timeline.

01:24 , Graeme Massie

Tulsa police say that 911 dispatchers received the first call from the medical building of an active shooter at 4.52pm, with officers arriving three minutes later at 4.56pm.

Officials say that officers made contact with the suspect and victims at an orthopedic centre on the second floor of the building at 5.01pm.

Police describe dead gunman

01:22 , Graeme Massie

Tulsa Police Department says that it has not yet identified the gunman but described him at a news conference as a Black male, aged between 35 and 40-years-old.

White House says Biden briefed on shooting

01:20 , Graeme Massie

“President Biden has been briefed on the shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The White House is closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to state and local officials to offer support,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

President Biden has been briefed on the shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The White House is closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to state and local officials to offer support. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) June 2, 2022

Oklahoma lawmaker responds to shooting

Story continues

01:12 , Graeme Massie

“A few moments ago, I spoke with Chief Wendell Franklin, who updated me on the terrible situation near St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa,” said GOP Representative Kevin Hern.

“There’s still a lot we don’t know about what happened tonight in the Natalie Building, but what we do know is this: multiple lives were taken from us, and many more changed forever. My prayers are with those who lost loved ones tonight.”

Tulsa shooting: Everything we know about hospital attack that killed three people

Thursday 2 June 2022 00:55 , Graeme Massie

Another deadly shooting has struck America, following tragic incidents this month in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

Three people were killed in a deadly gun attack at a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. The gunman also died at the scene, according to police.

Josh Marcus has everything we know so far:

Tulsa shooting: Everything we know about hospital attack that killed three people

Doctor and two nurses were victims of shooting, report says

Thursday 2 June 2022 00:36 , Graeme Massie

Fox 23 is reporting that a Tulsa police source has told the station that the three victims appeared to be a doctor and two nurses.

Tulsa gunman died by suicide, report says

Thursday 2 June 2022 00:35 , Graeme Massie

Tulsa City Councilperson Jayme Fowler told 6News that police had told him that the gunman had died by suicide during the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those three victims and our police force has been trained, has been prepared for this, and it could have been even worse,” said Mr Fowler.

“What I know so far is this, is that there are 4 dead so far, and one of those is the shooter, and they took their own life, and there are three innocent bystanders that have lost their life.”

Police confirm death toll in Tulsa shooting

Thursday 2 June 2022 00:27 , Graeme Massie

“ACTIVE SHOOTER UPDATE: We can confirm 4 people are deceased, including the shooter, in the active shooting situation at St. Francis hospital campus. Officers are still clearing the building. More info to follow,” Tulsa Police Department tweeted.

ACTIVE SHOOTER UPDATE: We can confirm 4 people are deceased, including the shooter, in the active shooting situation at St. Francis hospital campus.

Officers are still clearing the building. More info to follow. — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 1, 2022

Police: Three victims and dead shooter

Thursday 2 June 2022 00:26 , Graeme Massie

Tulsa Police Department has told reporters on the scene that three people were shot and killed by a gunman, who was then killed by police.

(Facebook/TPD)

Police post pictures from scene of shooting

Thursday 2 June 2022 00:22 , Graeme Massie