Tulsa shooting at St. Francis hospital building: Live updates for Thursday

A gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, police said, the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks.

Wednesday's shooting on the campus of Saint Francis Health System happened the same week that families in Uvalde, Texas, began burying the dead from the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.

Memorial High School in Tulsa where police have set up the high school as a reunification center after a gunman killed multiple people at a medical center on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

The victims and gunman in Tulsa were found on the second floor of a medical office where an orthopedic clinic is located, police said. The shooter, whose name has not been released, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said.

Officials scheduled a news conference Thursday morning with police and hospital officials to release more information.

