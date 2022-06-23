Tulsa woman charged with child endangerment, DUI after passing out behind the wheel

A Tulsa woman faces charges after police say she drunkenly passed out behind the driver’s seat with two children in the car.

Several witnesses called 911 Wednesday evening, reporting that a woman was passed out in the front seat of a sedan in the middle lane of Highway 169 near 51st Street.

When officers arrived, they found Ariana Walker passed out behind the wheel with her foot on the brake. One officer parked his cruiser in front of Walker’s car while another officer woke her up.

Walker tried to drive forward, but couldn’t pull away.

The two children were not hurt, and Walker failed field sobriety tests. She now faces two counts of child endangerment and DUI under 21.

Walker, who is Native, has been previously arrested on DUI charges.

