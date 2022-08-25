Tulsa woman sentenced to 10 years in prison following multiple QuikTrip robberies

A woman will spend ten years in federal prison after prosecutors say she robbed two Tulsa QuikTrips at gunpoint.

19-year-old Taylor Elise Vaught-Crysler pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing, delaying, and affecting commerce by robbery and one county of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during a crime.

The first robbery happened in the morning hours of Jan. 15, 2021 at a QuikTrip on Utica Avenue. A gun was pointed at employees as Vaught-Crysler demanded cash and tobacco.

Less than one hour later, the QuikTrip on Peoria Avenue was robbed.

Surveillance footage at both convenience stores captured images of Vaught-Crysler’s car. That same car was spotted the next day as Vaught-Crysler returned to three different QuikTrip locations to cash in lottery tickets.

“Taylor Vaught-Crysler put lives in danger and terrorized QuikTrip employees when she pointed a gun during two robberies. I’m thankful no one was harmed,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “As evidenced by today’s 10-year prison sentence, criminals who brandish firearms can expect federal prosecutors to be unrelenting in our pursuit for justice.”

Investigators found that Vaught-Crysler got the gun from 21-year-old Zachary Wayne Crew. Vaught-Crysler promised Crew some of the money obtained from the robberies. Crew pleaded guilty to charges of obstruction and using a firearm in relation to violence. He was sentenced to 118 months in federal prison.

Vaught-Crysler will have three years of supervision upon her release.



