Shelby Talcott

Politics,

Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard accused Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris’s team of feeding talking points to MSNBC anchor Yasmin Vossoughian.

Tulsi Gabbard Accuses MSNBC Anchor Of Being Fed Talking Points By Harris’s Team

Gabbard got testy while talking to Vossoughian Thursday.

“Every time I come back here on MSNBC, you guys talk to me about these issues. It sounds like these are talking points that Kamala Harris and her campaign are feeding you because she’s refusing to address the questions that were posed to her,” Gabbard told Vossoughian on MSNBC’s “Live with Ali Velshi.”

Gabbard ripped Harris’s record on criminal prosecutions at Wednesday night’s 2020 Democratic presidential debate. Gabbard was the most-searched for candidate for the second time after the debate, according to The Hill, and she is running on a platform of foreign policy.

Vossoughian asked about Gabbard saying that President Donald Trump supports al-Qaeda, and that line of questioning turned to Gabbard’s past meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“One is this president has chosen to double down and triple down on an alliance with Saudi Arabia, a country that is the number one propagator of the radical Wahabi … ideology that fuels terrorist groups like [the Islamic State] and al-Qaeda,” Gabbard said.

