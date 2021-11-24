Tulsi Gabbard: Ahmaud Arbery verdict shows America isn't a racist country

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said Wednesday the Ahmaud Arbery trial verdict proves America is not a racist country, claiming his killers would not have been found guilty if that were the case.

"If America is a racist country, Arbery’s killers would not have been found guilty by a nearly all-white jury in Georgia," Gabbard, who ran unsuccessfully for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, wrote in a tweet. "Most Americans (of all colors) believe in Dr. MLK’s adage that as God’s children we should be judged by the content of our character, not the color of our skin".

TULSI GABBARD TO DEMOCRATS: 'STOP TRYING TO DIVIDE US'

Jurors in Brunswick, Georgia , on Wednesday found Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael guilty on nearly all counts, including felony murder, capping off an intense trial surrounding the February 2020 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery .

Jurors also found the McMichaels' neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, guilty of felony murder.

Travis McMichael, 35, was found guilty on all counts, and Greg McMichael, 65, was found guilty on eight after they shot and killed Arbery, a 25-year-old unarmed Black man, while he was running in a neighborhood outside of Brunswick.

The 12 jurors, 11 of whom are white and one of whom is Black, reached their verdict on the 14th day of the trial.

Arbery’s killing became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice after the graphic video of his death filmed by Bryan was leaked online two months later.

No one was charged in the killing until Bryan’s video was made public and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police. The men also face federal hate crime charges.

Fox News' Audrey Conklin and Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this article.