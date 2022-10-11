Tulsi Gabbard announces she is leaving the Democratic Party

Associated Press

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is slated to campaign Tuesday with Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, offering the latest sign that the national GOP is digging in on Walker’s candidacy as he tries to get past a renewed spotlight on his rocky past. Scott, who chairs Republicans’ Senate campaign arm, and Cotton, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, will hold an event in metro Atlanta with Walker as the football legend continues to deny accusations that he paid for and encouraged an abortion in 2009 for a woman with whom he later fathered a child.