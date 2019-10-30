Tulsi Gabbard is having a moment, and the party is getting nervous

Welcome to 2020 Vision, the Yahoo News column covering the presidential race with one key takeaway every weekday and a wrap-up each weekend. Reminder: There are 96 days until the Iowa caucuses and 370 days until the 2020 election.

Is Tulsi Gabbard planning to run a third-party presidential campaign? And if she does, will it help President Trump win reelection?

In the never-ending cycle of Democratic angst over the 2020 election, those are today’s leading worries.

In recent weeks the Hawaii congresswoman and Democratic presidential candidate has appeared in far more headlines than her 1.9 percent national polling average would seem to merit. This is mostly because of her ability to attract and capitalize on controversy.

In a recent interview with former Barack Obama campaign manager David Plouffe, Hillary Clinton implied that Gabbard might be “a Russian asset” in that country’s efforts to help President Trump. Gabbard, an Iraq veteran who has staked her campaign on her opposition to “endless” “regime-change wars,” responded by calling Clinton “the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long.”

Their spat led to several news cycles of speculation about some of the positions Gabbard has taken during her four terms in the House, including her demands that Obama use the term “radical Islam,” her advocacy for Syrian dictator Bashar Assad and her defense of Russian bombing campaigns in Syria. Gabbard retorted with tweets about the “concerted campaign to destroy my reputation” being waged by Clinton and her “proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine.”

The back-and-forth distracted from the larger point Clinton was trying to make: that Democrats should be worried about the possibility of Gabbard running as a spoiler and siphoning votes from the party’s nominee.

According to New York magazine columnist Jonathan Chait, that threat is becoming clearer every day. Citing an op-ed published by Gabbard in Wednesday’s Wall Street Journal — and singling out a passage in which the congresswoman claims that “whether Mrs. Clinton’s name is on the ballot or not, her foreign policy will be, as many of the Democratic candidates adhere to her [hawkish] doctrine” — Chait argues that Gabbard is now “heavily hinting at a spoiler campaign to help Trump.”

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, at a Democratic presidential primary debate. (Photo: John Minchillo/AP) More

“Gabbard is saying right now that any Democratic nominee is going to be Hillary Clinton,” Chait writes. “What does that tell you about her intentions?”

Chait probably goes too far here. Gabbard didn’t write that “any” Democrat would be conduct foreign policy like Clinton; she said “many.” It’s hard to imagine her mounting a third-party campaign against, say, Bernie Sanders, who espouses similarly noninterventionist positions and for whom she resigned as vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee in 2016 to endorse.

But what if Democrats don’t nominate Sanders?

Chait is correct that Gabbard doesn’t seem to be running to win the Democratic primary. In fact, much of her recent behavior seems consistent with some sort of effort to undermine it. She has declared that she will forgo another campaign for her congressional seat to avoid a tough race back home and focus exclusively on her White House bid, even though she barely registers in the presidential primary polls. She has accused the DNC of “hijack[ing] the entire election process” and leading an “effort to rig the 2020 primary” against her. She recently huddled at the restaurant of Trump adviser turned critic Anthony Scaramucci with Wall Street donors looking to stymie anticorporate candidates like Elizabeth Warren. And she has appeared frequently on Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and other Trump-friendly programs, often to criticize her fellow Democrats for running a “very, very partisan” impeachment inquiry that could “tear apart an already divided country.”