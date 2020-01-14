Tulsi Gabbard is running for president in 2020. Here's everything we know about the candidate and how she stacks up against the competition.

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks during the fourth U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate in Westerville, Ohio, U.S., October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton More

Reuters

Who is Tulsi Gabbard?

Current job: US Representative for Hawaii's 2nd congressional district. Major in the Hawaii Army National Guard. Running for president of the United States as a Democratic candidate.

Age: 38

Family: Gabbard is married to freelance cinematographer Abraham Williams.

Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

Political party: Democratic

Previous jobs: Hawaii House of Representatives from 2002 to 2004. Senate legislative aide from 2007 to 2009. Honolulu City Council from 2011 to 2012.

Who is Tulsi Gabbard's direct competition for the nomination?

Based on a recurring series of national surveys we conduct, we can figure out who the other candidates competing in Tulsi Gabbard's lane are, and who the broader opponents are within the party.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren outperforms among Gabbard supporters and is the frontrunner. About 70% of Gabbard supporters like Warren.

The real ideological rival is Sen. Bernie Sanders, as about 70% of Gabbard supporters are also satisfied with Bernie, 14 points higher than his overall performance.

Tulsi Gabbard Dec 20 More

Business Insider

Of those respondents who had heard of Gabbard, less than 20 percent would be satisfied with her as nominee, while over a third would be unsatisfied. Those are rough numbers for Gabbard. That also means our sample size of who her supporters like is fairly slim.

INSIDER has been conducting a recurring poll through SurveyMonkey Audience on a national sample to find out how different candidate's constituencies overlap. We ask people whether they are familiar with a candidate, whether they would be satisfied or unsatisfied with that candidate as nominee, and sometimes we also ask whether they think that person would win or lose in a general election against President Donald Trump.

What are Tulsi Gabbard's political positions?

What are Tulsi Gabbard's political successes?

Gabbard is one of the first two female combat veterans to serve in Congress and is its first ever Hindu member.

She was elected to the Hawaii State House to represent West Oahu at the age of 21, which made her the youngest woman ever elected to the state legislature.

In 2013 Gabbard was elected vice chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Where does Tulsi Gabbard poll best?

Based on the 12 polls conducted by Insider since late August, we can gather a sense of the geographic regions where candidates are overperforming when it comes to how satisfied voters would be if they were chosen as the presidential nominee. Though the first four primaries are in the Western Midwest, New England, the South Atlantic and Mountain regions, the four regions that allocate the bulk of the delegates to the Democratic National Convention are the South Atlantic (16%), Pacific (16%), Mid-Atlantic (16%) and Eastern Midwest (15%).

Voters in the Western South were most satisfied with Gabbard as a candidate at a rate of 10.7 percentage points over other regions. She polls worst in the New England region (-4.4 percentage points) and Eastern Midwest (-3.7 percentage points).

How is Tulsi Gabbard viewed by different wings of the Democratic party?

Gabbard does especially well among those who identified as neither liberal nor conservative, but does badly among the moderate and very liberal wings of the Democratic party.