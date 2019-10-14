Tulsi Gabbard says she will attend Tuesday Dem debate after considering a protest

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard on Monday said she plans to attend the October debate after she considered boycotting what she claimed was "a serious threat to our democracy" by the Democratic National Committee and the media.

The Hawaii representative said last week, without evidence, that the DNC and corporate media were trying to "hijack the election." She said she might sit out of Tuesday night's debate.

In the past, Gabbard has criticized the DNC for its debate qualification criteria, including the fact that it only recognizes certain pollsters as counting toward the minimum polling threshold. Gabbard, who did not qualify for the September debate, said other reputable pollsters are left out.

More: What you need to know about the 4th Democratic debate

For October, candidates needed to reach 2% in at least four recognized polls and receive donations from at least 130,000 individuals. Twelve candidates qualified to take the stage.

According to RealClearPolitics' aggregated data, Gabbard is at an average of 0.7% in polls.

I am seriously considering boycotting October 15 debate to bring attention to DNC/corporate media’s effort to rig 2020 primary. Not against Bernie this time, but against voters in early states Iowa, New Hampshire, South… --> https://t.co/x5P3GFGbyn pic.twitter.com/UgKCj6DGI0 — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 10, 2019

Gabbard also hit back at a New York Times profile of her, which details support from alt-right figures. The Times is a co-host of Tuesday's debate along with CNN.

"As if to prove my point, NYT just published a 'greatest hits' smear piece. All your favorite hits in one article! These are the folks who will be acting as the 'neutral' questioners/moderators of Tuesday’s debate lol," she said on Twitter.

More: The DNC again raises the requirements needed to qualify for the November debates

2020 candidate and author Marianne Williamson expressed support for Gabbard's stance, saying "I have great respect for Tulsi for saying such inconvenient truth. She is absolutely correct."

Contributing: Rebecca Morin

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dem debate: Tulsi Gabbard will attend after considering protest