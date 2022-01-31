Tulsi Gabbard Slams Biden over Pledge to Nominate Black Woman to Supreme Court: ‘Identity Politics Is Destroying Our Country’

Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard attacked President Biden on Monday for making key personnel decisions on the basis of race and gender, citing his selection of Kamala Harris as vice president on the basis of her immutable characteristics and suggesting that the mistake may be replicated with Biden’s nominee to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court.

“Biden chose Harris as his VP because of the color of her skin and sex—not qualification. She’s been a disaster,” Gabbard wrote on Twitter. “Now he promises to choose Supreme Court nominee on the same criteria. Identity politics is destroying our country.”

Gabbard made similar comments regarding the Supreme Court nomination process on Saturday.

Biden “should not be choosing a Supreme Court justice based on the color of their skin or sex, but rather on their qualifications & commitment to uphold our Constitution & the freedoms guaranteed to all Americans in that document which is the foundation of our nation,” Gabbard wrote on Twitter.

Gabbard endorsed Biden in March 2020 after withdrawing from the Democratic presidential primary. Earlier in the primary, Gabbard said she would not seek reelection as a representative of Hawaii.

After Supreme Court justice Stephen Breyer formally announced on Thursday that he plans to retire, Biden reiterated a campaign pledge to nominate a black woman to the Court.

“The person I will nominate will be someone of extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity,” Biden said at a White House press conference. “And that person will be the first black woman ever nominated to the United States supreme court. It’s long overdue in my opinion.”

Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) appeared to endorse that pledge in an interview on Sunday, noting the President Ronald Reagan followed through on a promise to nominate the first female Supreme Court justice.

“President Reagan said, running for office, that he wanted to put the first female on the court,” Graham told CBS’s Face the Nation. “Whether you like it or not, Joe Biden said, ‘I’m going to pick an African American woman to serve on the Supreme Court.’ I believe there are plenty of qualified African American women, conservative and liberal, that could go onto the court.”

President Trump similarly vowed to nominate a woman to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, ultimately deciding on Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

